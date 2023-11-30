Does MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide MercadoLibre with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is MercadoLibre Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In business, profits are a key measure of success; and share prices tend to reflect earnings per share (EPS) performance. So a growing EPS generally brings attention to a company in the eyes of prospective investors. It is awe-striking that MercadoLibre's EPS went from US$5.39 to US$19.52 in just one year. While it's difficult to sustain growth at that level, it bodes well for the company's outlook for the future. But the key is discerning whether something profound has changed, or if this is a just a one-off boost.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. The music to the ears of MercadoLibre shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 7.5% to 15% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of MercadoLibre's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are MercadoLibre Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$80b company like MercadoLibre. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. Holding US$77m worth of stock in the company is no laughing matter and insiders will be committed in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. That's certainly enough to let shareholders know that management will be very focussed on long term growth.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? Well, based on the CEO pay, you'd argue that they are indeed. For companies with market capitalisations over US$8.0b, like MercadoLibre, the median CEO pay is around US$12m.

The MercadoLibre CEO received US$8.3m in compensation for the year ending December 2022. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given it's below the median for similar sized companies. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Should You Add MercadoLibre To Your Watchlist?

MercadoLibre's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. The sweetener is that insiders have a mountain of stock, and the CEO remuneration is quite reasonable. The drastic earnings growth indicates the business is going from strength to strength. Hopefully a trend that continues well into the future. MercadoLibre certainly ticks a few boxes, so we think it's probably well worth further consideration. Another important measure of business quality not discussed here, is return on equity (ROE). Click on this link to see how MercadoLibre shapes up to industry peers, when it comes to ROE.

