Does Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Meta Platforms's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of June 2023, Meta Platforms had US$18.4b of debt, up from none a year ago. Click the image for more detail. But it also has US$53.4b in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$35.1b net cash.

How Strong Is Meta Platforms' Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Meta Platforms had liabilities of US$29.9b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$42.7b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$53.4b and US$12.5b worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$6.70b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This state of affairs indicates that Meta Platforms' balance sheet looks quite solid, as its total liabilities are just about equal to its liquid assets. So while it's hard to imagine that the US$768.5b company is struggling for cash, we still think it's worth monitoring its balance sheet. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Meta Platforms boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

But the bad news is that Meta Platforms has seen its EBIT plunge 12% in the last twelve months. If that rate of decline in earnings continues, the company could find itself in a tight spot. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Meta Platforms can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. While Meta Platforms has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the most recent three years, Meta Platforms recorded free cash flow worth 77% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Summing Up

We could understand if investors are concerned about Meta Platforms's liabilities, but we can be reassured by the fact it has has net cash of US$35.1b. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$24b, being 77% of its EBIT. So we are not troubled with Meta Platforms's debt use. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Be aware that Meta Platforms is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

