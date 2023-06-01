Does Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Have a High Risk/Reward Potential?

Ariel Investments, an investment management company, released its “Ariel Global Fund” first-quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the first quarter, the Ariel Global fund traded +4.19% higher, trailing the +7.31% return of the MSCI ACWI Index and outperforming the MSCI ACWI Value Index’s +1.24% gain. Utilities holdings and lack of exposure to Energy were the sources of positive performance in the quarter, while Information Technology and positioning within Health Care and cash detracted. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Ariel Global Fund highlighted stocks like Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the first quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Redmond, Washington, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) is a multinational software company that develops, and licenses software, services, devices, and solutions. On May 31, 2023, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) stock closed at $328.39 per share. One-month return of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was 7.52%, and its shares gained 19.60% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has a market capitalization of $2.442 trillion.

Ariel Global Fund made the following comment about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) in its Q1 2023 investor letter:

"Enterprise software provider, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) also traded higher in the period alongside the investor enthusiasm for Artificial Intelligence. Microsoft is well positioned as this new technology advances given its large investment in Open AI, the parent company of ChatGPT. Looking ahead, we continue to like Microsoft’s solid fundamentals, competitive positioning and long-term business outlook. We anchor on the company driving value creation by capitalizing on a broad and deep set of opportunities, most notably within Azure, its hybrid cloud infrastructure. The platform continues to demonstrate share gains and strong multi-year purchase intent as enterprises transition to cloud based platforms. At current trading levels, we believe Microsoft’s risk/reward is skewed to the upside."

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) holds the first position on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 289 hedge fund portfolios held Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) at the end of first quarter 2023 which was 259 in the previous quarter.

