Does Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Midland States Bancorp's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. It certainly is nice to see that Midland States Bancorp has managed to grow EPS by 34% per year over three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be beaming.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Our analysis has highlighted that Midland States Bancorp's revenue from operations did not account for all of their revenue in the previous 12 months, so our analysis of its margins might not accurately reflect the underlying business. Midland States Bancorp maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 7.7% to US$308m. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Midland States Bancorp Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

In the last year insider at Midland States Bancorp were both selling and buying shares; but happily, as a group they spent US$80k more on stock, than they netted from selling it. Shareholders who may have questioned insiders selling will find some reassurance in this fact. It is also worth noting that it was Independent Director Richard Bingham who made the biggest single purchase, worth US$100k, paying US$19.15 per share.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Midland States Bancorp is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at US$19m. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. While their ownership only accounts for 4.4%, this is still a considerable amount at stake to encourage the business to maintain a strategy that will deliver value to shareholders.

While insiders already own a significant amount of shares, and they have been buying more, the good news for ordinary shareholders does not stop there. That's because on our analysis the CEO, Jeff Ludwig, is paid less than the median for similar sized companies. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Midland States Bancorp with market caps between US$200m and US$800m is about US$2.5m.

The Midland States Bancorp CEO received US$1.8m in compensation for the year ending December 2022. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given it's below the median for similar sized companies. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Does Midland States Bancorp Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Midland States Bancorp's strong EPS growth. Furthermore, company insiders have been adding to their significant stake in the company. So it's fair to say that this stock may well deserve a spot on your watchlist. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 2 warning signs for Midland States Bancorp (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

