Does Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Nucor's Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Nucor had US$6.68b in debt in September 2023; about the same as the year before. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$6.72b in cash, so it actually has US$37.6m net cash.

How Healthy Is Nucor's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Nucor had liabilities of US$4.28b due within a year, and liabilities of US$8.47b falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$6.72b in cash and US$3.43b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$2.61b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Since publicly traded Nucor shares are worth a very impressive total of US$37.7b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Nucor also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

In fact Nucor's saving grace is its low debt levels, because its EBIT has tanked 43% in the last twelve months. Falling earnings (if the trend continues) could eventually make even modest debt quite risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Nucor's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. Nucor may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the most recent three years, Nucor recorded free cash flow worth 67% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Summing Up

We could understand if investors are concerned about Nucor's liabilities, but we can be reassured by the fact it has has net cash of US$37.6m. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$6.1b, being 67% of its EBIT. So we are not troubled with Nucor's debt use. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Nucor (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about.

