HOLLAND — As companies continue to explore the meaning of "office space" post-pandemic, GMB Architecture and Engineering has reopened its newly renovated hybrid workspace in downtown Holland.

The space is a step away from a traditional office space, where clients and employees can work and exchange knowledge.

CEO and President David Bolt said, as the company continues to grow, it’s important to reflect changes within the organization.

“Our newly renovated Learning Hub blends more than 50 years of history with a contemporary environment that embraces the future of work,” Bolt wrote in a release. “We look forward to welcoming our teams and clients into a dynamic environment that fosters creativity, flexibility and collaboration.”

The space — located on the second floor of 85 E. Eighth St. — includes diverse workspaces with technology throughout to blend in-person and virtual connections. It's available to reserve for clients, students and community education.

GMB has been a fixture in downtown Holland since 1968 and has occupied the space on Eighth Street for over 20 years. The company provides planning, engineering, branding and other services to educational institutions.

The company has close to 200 employees. In 2023, GMB announced the acquisition of Up and Up Agency, a South Carolina marketing firm focused on higher education.

With that acquisition, GMB has four additional hub locations in Grand Rapids, Royal Oak, Indianapolis and Greenville, South Carolina.

Visit gmb.com to learn more.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: What does 'office space' mean in 2024? Here's what GMB thinks