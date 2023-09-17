Does OUTsurance Group (JSE:OUT) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like OUTsurance Group (JSE:OUT). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

OUTsurance Group's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Shareholders will be happy to know that OUTsurance Group's EPS has grown 25% each year, compound, over three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be beaming.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Our analysis has highlighted that OUTsurance Group's revenue from operations did not account for all of their revenue last year, so our analysis of its margins might not accurately reflect the underlying business. OUTsurance Group shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 16% to 19%, and revenue is growing. That's great to see, on both counts.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are OUTsurance Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

First and foremost; there we saw no insiders sell OUTsurance Group shares in the last year. But the really good news is that Non-Executive Chairman Hermanus Bosman spent R5.7m buying stock, at an average price of around R28.40. It seems at least one insider thinks that the company is doing well - and they are backing that view with cash.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for OUTsurance Group is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at R236m. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. Despite being just 0.4% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

Does OUTsurance Group Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For growth investors, OUTsurance Group's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. Better still, insiders own a large chunk of the company and one has even been buying more shares. Astute investors will want to keep this stock on watch. While we've looked at the quality of the earnings, we haven't yet done any work to value the stock. So if you like to buy cheap, you may want to check if OUTsurance Group is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

