What Does S P Setia Berhad's (KLSE:SPSETIA) Share Price Indicate?

S P Setia Berhad (KLSE:SPSETIA), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a significant share price rise of 79% in the past couple of months on the KLSE. The company's trading levels have reached its high for the past year, following the recent bounce in the share price. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today we will analyse the most recent data on S P Setia Berhad’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In S P Setia Berhad?

S P Setia Berhad appears to be expensive according to our price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average. In this instance, we’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. We find that S P Setia Berhad’s ratio of 35.18x is above its peer average of 15.42x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Real Estate industry. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Given that S P Setia Berhad’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of S P Setia Berhad look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. S P Setia Berhad's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 89%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? SPSETIA’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe SPSETIA should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SPSETIA for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for SPSETIA, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about S P Setia Berhad as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for S P Setia Berhad and you'll want to know about them.

