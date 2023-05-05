What Does PageGroup plc's (LON:PAGE) Share Price Indicate?

While PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the LSE, rising to highs of UK£4.89 and falling to the lows of UK£4.25. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether PageGroup's current trading price of UK£4.38 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at PageGroup’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is PageGroup Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – PageGroup is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is £5.77, but it is currently trading at UK£4.38 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, PageGroup’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of PageGroup look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of PageGroup, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -4.1%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although PAGE is currently undervalued, the negative outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to PAGE, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on PAGE for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

If you'd like to know more about PageGroup as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for PageGroup (1 shouldn't be ignored!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

