Does Panera Owe You Money? What You Need To Know About the $2 Million Lawsuit

A class action lawsuit accusing Panera Bread of misleading people about prices and delivery fees has been settled, with the bakery-café chain agreeing to pay $2 million in damages.

The class actions were brought against Panera by Mahasin Ahmad, Aaron Aseltine and Lisa Ladonski, acting on behalf of persons who ordered delivery service on the Panera App and/or the Panera Website between Oct. 1, 2020, and Aug. 31, 2021.

According to Top Class Actions, Panera was accused of marking up food prices for delivery orders by 5% to 7%. The lawsuit, filed on Feb. 22, 2023, alleged that Panera promised free, $1 or flat fee, low-cost delivery on food ordered through its app and website — then added hidden costs that constituted a delivery fee.

“In other words, the identical sandwich costs approximately $1 more when ordered for delivery than when ordered via the same mobile app for pickup, versus when ordered in-store,” read the lawsuit. The hidden markup was “specifically designed” to offset food delivery costs.

According to USA Today, Panera settled the lawsuit on the condition it wouldn’t have to admit any wrongdoing.

Are you Owed Money by Panera Bread?

Those eligible for compensation in the Panera settlement must have placed an order for delivery in the Panera app or on its website from Oct. 1, 2020, to Aug. 31, 2021, and must submit a claim form by the end of the claim period of June 10, 2024.

According to the settlement website, “If you received an Electronic Mail Notice , then Defendant’s records indicate that you are a Settlement Class Member who may be entitled to receive a Settlement Award.”

Settlement class members can opt for either two vouchers of $9.50 each for items from Panera’s “Soup & Mac” menu, or to receive $12 through PayPal, Venmo or another electronic payment service. Vouchers of payments will be sent out within 60 days after a court certifies the settlement. A hearing is set for May 31, 2024.

Proof of purchase is required to verify a claim, which can either be the phone number under which the order was placed or an email notice if a class member received one.

Those who feel they are eligible for compensation but who didn’t receive an email notice can download a claim form, submit it online or mail a copy to: Panera Delivery Fees Settlement, c/o Kroll Settlement Administration LLC, PO Box 225391, New York, NY 10150-5391.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Does Panera Owe You Money? What You Need To Know About the $2 Million Lawsuit