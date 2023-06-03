Does Popeyes Accept SNAP Benefits, Allow Customers To Use EBT Food Stamps?

hapabapa / Getty Images

Popeyes is one of the world’s largest chicken restaurant chains, with more than 2,700 locations worldwide and a devoted customer base that swears it makes the best bird anywhere. If you are one of those customers and qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, you can use your SNAP electronic benefits payment card at participating Popeyes restaurants — as long as you are in the right state.

See: What Is the Highest Income Level for Food Stamps in 2023?

Find: 3 Ways Smart People Save Money When Filing Their Taxes

Popeyes is one of the restaurant chains that accepts SNAP EBT cards for purchases, according to the FoodStampsNow website. SNAP is a federal program designed for families who need financial help buying food. Consumers used to pay with food stamps, but now use reloadable EBT debit cards. Although SNAP is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the program itself is administered at the state level.

Under the SNAP Restaurant Meals Program, qualified SNAP recipients can purchase food at SNAP-authorized restaurants using their EBT cards, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture website. Participating restaurants must offer meals at discount prices. In some cases, the program lets recipients buy food in the deli sections of participating grocery stores.

The idea is to help SNAP recipients get hot prepared foods at restaurants — something many are unable to do at grocery stores.

Explore: Does Domino’s Pizza Accept SNAP Payments Using EBT/Food Stamps?

To participate in the RMP, a restaurant must be located in a state that has an RMP; get approval from the state and provide a signed agreement to the Food and Nutrition Service; and be authorized by FNS to accept SNAP benefits.

As GOBankingRates previously reported, seven states have opted into the RMP. It is widely available in Arizona and California, while five other states — Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Rhode Island and Virginia — offer the program in select cities or counties.

New York passed a law that lets state social services agencies apply to the federal program.

If you live in one of the states that offer the RMP, make sure your local Popeyes is one of the participating locations.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Does Popeyes Accept SNAP Benefits, Allow Customers To Use EBT Food Stamps?