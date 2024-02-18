What Does PPG Industries, Inc.'s (NYSE:PPG) Share Price Indicate?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). The company's stock saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. The company is inching closer to its yearly highs following the recent share price climb. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today we will analyse the most recent data on PPG Industries’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is PPG Industries Still Cheap?

According to our valuation model, PPG Industries seems to be fairly priced at around 16% below our intrinsic value, which means if you buy PPG Industries today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $168.28, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since PPG Industries’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will PPG Industries generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 66% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for PPG Industries. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in PPG’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on PPG, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about PPG Industries as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of PPG Industries.

