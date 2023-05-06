Does PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide PrimeEnergy Resources with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

PrimeEnergy Resources' Improving Profits

Strong earnings per share (EPS) results are an indicator of a company achieving solid profits, which investors look upon favourably and so the share price tends to reflect great EPS performance. So a growing EPS generally brings attention to a company in the eyes of prospective investors. It's an outstanding feat for PrimeEnergy Resources to have grown EPS from US$1.05 to US$26.06 in just one year. Even though that growth rate may not be repeated, that looks like a breakout improvement. But the key is discerning whether something profound has changed, or if this is a just a one-off boost.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. The music to the ears of PrimeEnergy Resources shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 4.2% to 20% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

PrimeEnergy Resources isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of US$164m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are PrimeEnergy Resources Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Theory would suggest that it's an encouraging sign to see high insider ownership of a company, since it ties company performance directly to the financial success of its management. So as you can imagine, the fact that PrimeEnergy Resources insiders own a significant number of shares certainly is appealing. In fact, they own 63% of the company, so they will share in the same delights and challenges experienced by the ordinary shareholders. This makes it apparent they will be incentivised to plan for the long term - a positive for shareholders with a sit and hold strategy. In terms of absolute value, insiders have US$103m invested in the business, at the current share price. That should be more than enough to keep them focussed on creating shareholder value!

Should You Add PrimeEnergy Resources To Your Watchlist?

PrimeEnergy Resources' earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. That EPS growth certainly is attention grabbing, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke our interest. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So based on this quick analysis, we do think it's worth considering PrimeEnergy Resources for a spot on your watchlist. We should say that we've discovered 3 warning signs for PrimeEnergy Resources (2 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

