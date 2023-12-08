Does PVH (NYSE:PVH) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in PVH (NYSE:PVH). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is PVH Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, PVH has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. PVH's EPS shot up from US$6.80 to US$8.78; a result that's bound to keep shareholders happy. That's a commendable gain of 29%.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. While we note PVH achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 2.8% to US$9.2b. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of PVH's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are PVH Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$6.3b company like PVH. But thanks to their investment in the company, it's pleasing to see that there are still incentives to align their actions with the shareholders. Indeed, they hold US$29m worth of its stock. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Despite being just 0.5% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

Story continues

Should You Add PVH To Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into PVH's strong EPS growth. This EPS growth rate is something the company should be proud of, and so it's no surprise that insiders are holding on to a considerable chunk of shares. On the balance of its merits, solid EPS growth and company insiders who are aligned with the shareholders would indicate a business that is worthy of further research. Of course, just because PVH is growing does not mean it is undervalued. If you're wondering about the valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

