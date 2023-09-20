What Does Qantas Airways Limited's (ASX:QAN) Share Price Indicate?

While Qantas Airways Limited (ASX:QAN) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the ASX, rising to highs of AU$6.69 and falling to the lows of AU$5.33. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Qantas Airways' current trading price of AU$5.33 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Qantas Airways’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Qantas Airways?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Qantas Airways’s ratio of 5.38x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 10.34x, which means if you buy Qantas Airways today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe that Qantas Airways should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Qantas Airways’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Qantas Airways?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Qantas Airways, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 1.1%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in QAN’s growth outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at QAN? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on QAN, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive growth outlook may mean it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. For example - Qantas Airways has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Qantas Airways, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

