Does Radius Global Infrastructure (RADI)’s Acquisition Price Match the Market Valuation Estimate?

Madison Investments, an investment advisor, released its “Madison Small Cap Fund” first-quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the first quarter, the fund (Class Y) returned 5.69% compared to a 2.74% rise for the Russell 2000 and a 3.39% increase for the Russell 2500 Index. Holdings in the Consumer Discretionary sector and low exposure to Financials, particularly regional banks drove the fund’s performance in the quarter. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Madison Small Cap Fund highlighted stocks like Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) in the first quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania, Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) engages in the acquisition and management of ground, tower, rooftop, and in-building cell site leases. On June 28, 2023, Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) stock closed at $14.89 per share. One-month return of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) was 0.68%, and its shares lost 2.42% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) has a market capitalization of $1.484 billion.

Madison Small Cap Fund made the following comment about Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) in its first quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Two takeovers were announced in the first quarter. The long-rumored acquisition of Telecommunications Real Estate company Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) was finally made official for $15 per share by EQT Active Core Infrastructure and PSP Investments. Our assessment of PMV was $18."

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 29 hedge fund portfolios held Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) at the end of first quarter 2023 which was 30 in the previous quarter.

