Does Rakon (NZSE:RAK) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Rakon (NZSE:RAK). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Rakon with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Rakon's Improving Profits

Over the last three years, Rakon has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Rakon's EPS shot up from NZ$0.11 to NZ$0.13; a result that's bound to keep shareholders happy. That's a fantastic gain of 25%.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. The good news is that Rakon is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 4.6 percentage points to 22%, over the last year. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Since Rakon is no giant, with a market capitalisation of NZ$234m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Rakon Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

Not only did Rakon insiders refrain from selling stock during the year, but they also spent NZ$139k buying it. That paints the company in a nice light, as it signals that its leaders are feeling confident in where the company is heading. It is also worth noting that it was Independent Non Executive Director Steve Tucker who made the biggest single purchase, worth NZ$43k, paying NZ$1.44 per share.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Rakon is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. To be specific, they have NZ$37m worth of shares. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. That amounts to 16% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Should You Add Rakon To Your Watchlist?

For growth investors, Rakon's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. Not only that, but we can see that insiders both own a lot of, and are buying more shares in the company. These things considered, this is one stock worth watching. Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for Rakon (1 can't be ignored!) that we have uncovered.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

