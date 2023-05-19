What Does Redde Northgate plc's (LON:REDD) Share Price Indicate?

While Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the LSE. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Redde Northgate’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Redde Northgate Still Cheap?

Redde Northgate appears to be overvalued by 23% at the moment, based on my discounted cash flow valuation. The stock is currently priced at UK£3.91 on the market compared to my intrinsic value of £3.19. This means that the opportunity to buy Redde Northgate at a good price has disappeared! If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Since Redde Northgate’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Redde Northgate generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Redde Northgate, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -19%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? If you believe REDD is currently trading above its value, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. Given the risk from a negative growth outlook, this could be the right time to reduce your total portfolio risk. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on REDD for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. Its price has risen beyond its true value, on top of a negative future outlook. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Should the price fall in the future, will you be well-informed enough to buy?

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Redde Northgate (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Redde Northgate, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

