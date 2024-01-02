Does ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

View our latest analysis for ReposiTrak

How Fast Is ReposiTrak Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. To the delight of shareholders, ReposiTrak has achieved impressive annual EPS growth of 58%, compound, over the last three years. While that sort of growth rate isn't sustainable for long, it certainly catches the eye of prospective investors.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. EBIT margins for ReposiTrak remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 6.8% to US$19m. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

ReposiTrak isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of US$182m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are ReposiTrak Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. ReposiTrak followers will find comfort in knowing that insiders have a significant amount of capital that aligns their best interests with the wider shareholder group. With a whopping US$60m worth of shares as a group, insiders have plenty riding on the company's success. At 33% of the company, the co-investment by insiders fosters confidence that management will make long-term focussed decisions.

Story continues

Is ReposiTrak Worth Keeping An Eye On?

ReposiTrak's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. This level of EPS growth does wonders for attracting investment, and the large insider investment in the company is just the cherry on top. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. So at the surface level, ReposiTrak is worth putting on your watchlist; after all, shareholders do well when the market underestimates fast growing companies. Of course, just because ReposiTrak is growing does not mean it is undervalued. If you're wondering about the valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Although ReposiTrak certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see companies with insider buying, then check out this handpicked selection of companies that not only boast of strong growth but have also seen recent insider buying..

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

