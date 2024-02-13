Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 5 hours 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    5,026.50
    -14.75 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    38,806.00
    -78.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    17,896.75
    -68.25 (-0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,046.20
    -8.80 (-0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.22
    +0.30 (+0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    2,038.90
    +5.90 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    22.94
    +0.18 (+0.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0764
    -0.0009 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    14.10
    +0.17 (+1.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2647
    +0.0018 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.6620
    +0.3630 (+0.24%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    50,092.69
    +2,042.29 (+4.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,563.28
    -10.41 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    37,963.97
    +1,066.55 (+2.89%)
     

How Does the Resolute AI Acquisition Impact Research Solutions (RSSS)?

Soumya Eswaran
·2 min read

Long Cast Advisers, an investment management firm, released its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter, a copy of which can be downloaded here. While the major indices saw double-digit gains in certain situations, the cumulative returns of the fund for the 4Q23 quarter (which ended on December 31, 2023) were -8%. Cumulative net returns were +10% for the year. LCA has returned a total of 165% net of fees, or 13% CAGR, since its launch in November 2015 through the end of the third quarter of 2023. Examine the top 5 holdings of the fund for a brief understanding of their best picks for 2023.

Long Cast Advisers featured stocks such as Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) in the fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Henderson, Nevada, Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) offers a cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. On February 12, 2024, Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) stock closed at $2.67 per share. One-month return of Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) was 5.53%, and its shares gained 15.09% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) has a market capitalization of $87.094 million.

Long Cast Advisers stated the following regarding Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Finally, following its acquisition of Resolute AI in July for $4.6M, Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) acquired the larger AI related company Scite in November for $14M, completing its long-anticipated acquisition strategy. Together these companies add over $5M in recurring revenues. More importantly, they add more solutions in the core life sciences business and cross selling opportunities in the academic space, where Scite has a larger presence."

A closeup of a software engineer showing the complexity of software development.

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 4 hedge fund portfolios held Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) at the end of third quarter which was 4 in the previous quarter. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q4 2023 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Advertisement