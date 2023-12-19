Does Retiring Abroad Impact My Social Security?

active couple outdoors hiking health fitness

A lot of retirees dream about moving to be closer to family or enjoy better weather. For many, that means moving to a new state, but for some, it means picking up and heading to a new country.

A move this big poses a lot of questions, like how does retiring abroad affect Social Security checks? The answer depends a lot on where you're going. Here's what you need to know.

Claiming abroad isn't a problem in most countries

U.S. citizens who retire abroad usually don't have a problem getting Social Security checks, whether they're claiming on their own record or someone else's. The only countries the U.S. government typically doesn't send Social Security checks to are:

Azerbaijan

Belarus

Cuba

Kazakhstan

Kyrgyzstan

North Korea

Tajikistan

Turkmenistan

Uzbekistan

And seniors retiring to any of the above countries other than Cuba or North Korea might qualify for a special exception if they apply with the Social Security Administration (SSA). However, they might have to agree to more restricted payment conditions to obtain this exception.

Those who don't qualify for an exception will not be able to receive Social Security checks as long as they live in one of the above countries. But if they move back to the United States or to another country where the U.S. will send checks, the SSA will give them all the money it withheld previously.

If you're retiring in a country that's not on the above list, it's pretty much business as usual. You tell the SSA where you want your checks sent, and it will deposit them in your account each month.

It's a little more complicated for noncitizens

Noncitizens can still be eligible for Social Security checks, even if they leave the U.S. to return to their home countries or travel elsewhere in retirement. The above rules apply to noncitizens and citizens alike, but there are other rules noncitizens have to meet to continue receiving checks abroad.

The U.S. government may stop benefits for noncitizens who leave the U.S. for six full calendar months. Once this happens, it won't begin sending checks again until they return to the U.S. for at least 30 consecutive days, unless they qualify for an exception. Some examples of exceptions are:

You were eligible for Social Security benefits before December 1956.

Your record has railroad work that the Social Security program treated as covered employment.

You're an active member of the U.S. military.

You may also qualify for an exception if you're a citizen of certain countries. There's an online screening tool you can use to determine if you're eligible to receive Social Security benefits while you're abroad.

It's worth noting that the rules are slightly different for those claiming dependent or spousal benefits. They often have even more requirements they must meet to claim their checks abroad if they're not already U.S. citizens. But again, this depends a lot on the country they're retiring to and the country they're a citizen of.

If you have any questions about how retiring abroad could affect your Social Security checks, it's best to contact the SSA for the most accurate information. Once you understand how this move will affect your benefits, you'll be better able to craft a budget that will carry you through the rest of your retirement.

