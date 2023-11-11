What Does a Revocable Beneficiary Mean for Estate Planning?

A couple thinking about a revocable beneficiary in their estate plan

When creating an estate plan, one of the most important decisions is choosing beneficiaries for your assets and accounts. As you make these selections, you'll need to determine whether each beneficiary should be revocable or irrevocable. This choice can have significant implications for your estate plan and financial legacy. Consult a financial advisor when you are considering beneficiary choices to help you make the right choice for your unique situation.

Beneficiary Basics

A beneficiary is a person or entity you designate to receive the proceeds from a specific account or policy upon your death. Common accounts with beneficiary designations include:

Life insurance policies

Retirement accounts like 401(k)s and IRAs

Bank and investment accounts

Annuities

You can name multiple beneficiaries for each account or policy and assign percentages of proceeds to each one. Beneficiaries are often relatives, such as children and spouses. However, beneficiaries don't need to be relatives. You can designate friends, organizations, your estate or trusts to be beneficiaries of your estate.

Revocable and Irrevocable Beneficiaries

When you choose beneficiaries, you'll need to classify each one as revocable or irrevocable. Key differences between these beneficiary types include:

Revocable Beneficiary:

Can be changed anytime without the beneficiary’s consent or knowledge

Gives the account owner full control over the assets

Provides flexibility to change beneficiaries as circumstances evolve

Irrevocable Beneficiary:

Cannot be changed without the beneficiary's written consent

Gives the beneficiary certain legal rights to the assets

Should be seen as a permanent designation

In most cases, revocable beneficiaries provide more flexibility, while irrevocable beneficiaries offer more permanence. Certain obligations like court orders or prenuptial agreements may dictate the use of irrevocable beneficiaries. For instance, a divorce decree may identify children from a marriage as irrevocable beneficiaries of an estate to ensure fulfillment of child support or similar obligations.

Beneficiaries in Estate Planning

Family members discuss estate planning .

Effective estate planning requires carefully selecting beneficiaries and coordinating them across your accounts. Important estate planning roles beneficiaries play include these:

Direct assets to intended heirs

Avoid the costs and delay of going through probate

Provide for loved ones after your death

Support favorite charities and causes

Help minimize estate taxes

Facilitate wealth transfers across multiple generations

Designating beneficiaries can exhibit more complexity than simply naming one person to get each account. For example, you may name your spouse as the primary beneficiary on your retirement accounts and life insurance to provide for his or her living expenses after your death. Meanwhile, you could designate your children as secondary beneficiaries who will inherit those assets upon your spouse’s death. You might also designate part of one account to go to a nonprofit charity, while the rest goes to support a second cause.

Revocable Beneficiaries in Estate Planning

Given their flexibility, revocable beneficiaries tend to play a larger role than irrevocable beneficiaries in most estate plans. Here are some popular ways to use revocable beneficiaries:

Update beneficiaries as life circumstances change. For example, you may want to add grandchildren born after you originally completed your estate plan.

Coordinate beneficiaries across accounts. You can align beneficiaries on various accounts to support your overall goals.

Revoke beneficiaries if relationships deteriorate. For instance, if a falling out occurs with a named beneficiary, you can revoke their status.

Prevent beneficiaries from blocking changes. Unlike irrevocable beneficiaries, revocable ones cannot stop updates by refusing to consent.

Adapt to major life events like marriages, divorces, remarriages, etc. Updating revocable beneficiaries allows you to modify your plan.

Maintain flexibility across multiple phases of life. Young professionals may name different beneficiaries than retirees.

Despite the advantages, revocable beneficiaries do come with some limitations. The major one is that account owners must take action to update them in writing on account or policy documents when circumstances change.

Delaying or failing to modify beneficiaries after the situation alters may generate significant negative consequences. On common example occurs after a divorce. If you fail to revoke your ex's status as a beneficiary, your former partner could still inherit your assets.

Also, while the concept of revocable beneficiary rests on the idea that an account owner can change beneficiaries at will, this is not ironclad. Someone whose status as beneficiary got revoked could mount a successful court challenge that the change lacked validity due to a variety of circumstances, such as the account owner was not of sound mind when making the change.

Finally, if you are named as a revocable beneficiary, avoid assuming you will benefit when the estate is settled. An account owner can change a revocable beneficiary designation without notifying the erstwhile beneficiary. This can lead to surprises when an estate is settled.

Bottom Line

A financial advisor talks with a couple about revocable beneficiries.

Many estate plans feature revocable beneficiaries because they provide flexibility to adapt the plan over time as circumstances evolve. Marriages, divorces, births, deaths and other life events may suggest the need to change the beneficiaries in an estate plan. Revocable beneficiaries can be changed at any time, for any reason, with or without permission of the beneficiaries. However, you need to remain vigilant in updating them when circumstances dictate.

Tips for Estate Planning

