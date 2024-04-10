Does RGB International Bhd (KLSE:RGB) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like RGB International Bhd (KLSE:RGB), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide RGB International Bhd with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is RGB International Bhd Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In business, profits are a key measure of success; and share prices tend to reflect earnings per share (EPS) performance. So for many budding investors, improving EPS is considered a good sign. It is awe-striking that RGB International Bhd's EPS went from RM0.003 to RM0.024 in just one year. Even though that growth rate may not be repeated, that looks like a breakout improvement. But the key is discerning whether something profound has changed, or if this is a just a one-off boost.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. RGB International Bhd maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 160% to RM708m. That's encouraging news for the company!

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

RGB International Bhd isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of RM555m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are RGB International Bhd Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Seeing insiders owning a large portion of the shares on issue is often a good sign. Their incentives will be aligned with the investors and there's less of a probability in a sudden sell-off that would impact the share price. So we're pleased to report that RGB International Bhd insiders own a meaningful share of the business. Owning 49% of the company, insiders have plenty riding on the performance of the the share price. This should be a welcoming sign for investors because it suggests that the people making the decisions are also impacted by their choices. With that sort of holding, insiders have about RM274m riding on the stock, at current prices. So there's plenty there to keep them focused!

Is RGB International Bhd Worth Keeping An Eye On?

RGB International Bhd's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. That EPS growth certainly is attention grabbing, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke our interest. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. So based on this quick analysis, we do think it's worth considering RGB International Bhd for a spot on your watchlist. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for RGB International Bhd that you should be aware of.

