Does Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) Have a Pipeline of Opportunities?

Ariel Investments, an investment management company, released its “Ariel Global Fund” third-quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the Ariel Global fund traded -3.16% lower, ahead of its primary benchmark the MSCI ACWI Index’s -3.40% return while underperformed its secondary benchmark MSCI ACWI Value Index’s -1.76% loss. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Ariel Global Fund highlighted stocks like Roche Holding AG (OTC:RHHBY) in the third quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Roche Holding AG (OTC:RHHBY) engages in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses. On December 13, 2023, Roche Holding AG (OTC:RHHBY) stock closed at $36.20 per share. One-month return of Roche Holding AG (OTC:RHHBY) was 8.71%, and its shares lost 10.75% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Roche Holding AG (OTC:RHHBY) has a market capitalization of $232.703 billion.

Ariel Global Fund made the following comment about Roche Holding AG (OTC:RHHBY) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

"Finally, global pharmaceutical and diagnostics leader, Roche Holding AG (OTC:RHHBY), weighed on returns in the period on mixed earnings. A miss in the diagnostics segment drove sales slightly lower than consensus, but margins came in ahead and EPS was in-line. Importantly, management reiterated full year guidance. We remain enthusiastic about Roche’s growing pharma portfolio and believe the core oncology franchise remains one of the most valuable in the world. The diagnostics segment also continues to demonstrate momentum following a rise in installed platforms during the pandemic. In our view, Roche is a quality defensive name with a rich suite of pipeline opportunities."

A doctor holding a test tube of the biopharmaceutical company's NicAlert drug product while providing patient care.

Roche Holding AG (OTC:RHHBY) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 3 hedge fund portfolios held Roche Holding AG (OTC:RHHBY) at the end of third quarter which was 2 in the previous quarter. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q3 2023 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.