Does Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Royal Caribbean Cruises's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Royal Caribbean Cruises had debt of US$21.5b at the end of December 2023, a reduction from US$23.0b over a year. On the flip side, it has US$497.0m in cash leading to net debt of about US$21.0b.

A Look At Royal Caribbean Cruises' Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, Royal Caribbean Cruises had liabilities of US$9.40b due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$20.8b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$497.0m as well as receivables valued at US$405.0m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$29.3b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit is considerable relative to its very significant market capitalization of US$31.1b, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on Royal Caribbean Cruises' use of debt. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

While Royal Caribbean Cruises's debt to EBITDA ratio (4.8) suggests that it uses some debt, its interest cover is very weak, at 2.1, suggesting high leverage. So shareholders should probably be aware that interest expenses appear to have really impacted the business lately. One redeeming factor for Royal Caribbean Cruises is that it turned last year's EBIT loss into a gain of US$2.9b, over the last twelve months. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Royal Caribbean Cruises can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So it is important to check how much of its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) converts to actual free cash flow. Looking at the most recent year, Royal Caribbean Cruises recorded free cash flow of 20% of its EBIT, which is weaker than we'd expect. That weak cash conversion makes it more difficult to handle indebtedness.

Our View

On the face of it, Royal Caribbean Cruises's net debt to EBITDA left us tentative about the stock, and its interest cover was no more enticing than the one empty restaurant on the busiest night of the year. But at least its EBIT growth rate is not so bad. Overall, it seems to us that Royal Caribbean Cruises's balance sheet is really quite a risk to the business. So we're almost as wary of this stock as a hungry kitten is about falling into its owner's fish pond: once bitten, twice shy, as they say. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Be aware that Royal Caribbean Cruises is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

