What Does Ryman Healthcare Limited's (NZSE:RYM) Share Price Indicate?

Ryman Healthcare Limited (NZSE:RYM), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NZSE, rising to highs of NZ$15.00 and falling to the lows of NZ$11.08. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Ryman Healthcare's current trading price of NZ$11.16 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Ryman Healthcare’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Ryman Healthcare worth?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 11.28x is currently trading in-line with its industry peers’ ratio, which means if you buy Ryman Healthcare today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. Furthermore, it seems like Ryman Healthcare’s share price is quite stable, which means there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s priced similarly to industry peers. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What kind of growth will Ryman Healthcare generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 16% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Ryman Healthcare. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in RYM’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at RYM? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on RYM, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for RYM, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Ryman Healthcare (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

