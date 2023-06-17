Does Savaria Corporation's (TSE:SIS) Weak Fundamentals Mean That The Stock Could Move In The Opposite Direction?

Savaria's (TSE:SIS) stock up by 7.3% over the past three months. However, in this article, we decided to focus on its weak financials, as long-term fundamentals ultimately dictate market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Savaria's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Savaria is:

7.9% = CA$36m ÷ CA$456m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every CA$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn CA$0.08 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Savaria's Earnings Growth And 7.9% ROE

At first glance, Savaria's ROE doesn't look very promising. However, the fact that the company's ROE is higher than the average industry ROE of 4.2%, is definitely interesting. Still, Savaria's net income growth of 4.9% over the past five years was mediocre at best. Bear in mind, the company does have a low ROE. It is just that the industry ROE is lower. Therefore, the low growth in earnings could also be the result of this.

As a next step, we compared Savaria's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 17% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future.

Is Savaria Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

With a high three-year median payout ratio of 99% (or a retention ratio of 1.5%), most of Savaria's profits are being paid to shareholders. This definitely contributes to the low earnings growth seen by the company.

Moreover, Savaria has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth.

Summary

Overall, we would be extremely cautious before making any decision on Savaria. The company has shown a disappointing growth in its earnings as a result of it retaining little to almost none of its profits. So, the decent ROE it does have, is not much useful to investors given that the company is reinvesting very little into its business. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

