U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,567.00
    -88.27 (-1.90%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,483.72
    -652.22 (-1.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,537.69
    -245.14 (-1.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,198.91
    -43.07 (-1.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.00
    -2.95 (-4.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,773.30
    -9.00 (-0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    22.86
    +0.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1343
    +0.0050 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4430
    -0.0870 (-5.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3305
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.0770
    -0.5310 (-0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,433.36
    -818.84 (-1.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,456.40
    +13.62 (+0.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,059.45
    -50.50 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,821.76
    -462.16 (-1.63%)
     

'What does this have to do with selling books?'

Ron Miller
·3 min read

Adam Selipsky gave his first AWS re:Invent keynote this morning since taking over as CEO from Andy Jassy earlier this year. He had big shoes to fill, but it's not as though Selipsky was a complete stranger to the AWS team. In fact, he had been at the division since its earliest days, helping Jassy to build it into a substantial business, before leaving in 2016 to become CEO at Tableau.

He began the day with a history lesson, and he didn't need to count on others to feed the background to him, given he had been there when they opened their doors in Seattle all those years ago, a pig-in-a-poke of an idea to sell web services.

As Selipsky told it when he presented the cloud infrastructure concept to early potential customers, they didn't quite get it. "What does this have to do with selling books?" he was continually asked.

While he didn't share the answer he gave, I would speculate that it had nothing to with it, and it had everything to with it. Years ago, at a presentation with Amazon CTO Werner Vogels, he talked about similar conversations. As he said at the time, Amazon was never about selling anything. It was about building a web business at scale.

If you look at the top three cloud infrastructure vendors today -- Amazon, Microsoft and Google -- they are all really good at building businesses at scale, and running data centers is a big part of that. Looking back it seems almost logical that a bookseller came up with the idea of selling infrastructure services, but it certainly didn't at the time.

In 2005 nobody really knew what the cloud was, or if they did, it wasn't a concept that was widely understood. I remember the first time I heard the term in the 2008 timeframe at a Web 2.0 conference in Boston. There, representatives from Amazon, Google and Salesforce gave a talk on what the cloud was and why it mattered.

I remember IT people lining up at the microphones for questions and comments and being openly hostile to the concept. They weren't sharing their company data with a bookseller that was for sure -- until they did.

Even Selipsky himself didn't completely get it when he came on board. As he told Bloomberg's Emily Chang in an interview recently, "So the call I got went something like, 'We have this initiative to turn the guts of Amazon inside out and expose it to other people.' And it sounded intriguing, but I confess I didn't fully understand what that was all about."

As Andy Jassy described the genesis of the idea in a 2016 TechCrunch article, it came about during an executive offsite brainstorming session in 2003:

As the team worked, Jassy recalled, they realized they had also become quite good at running infrastructure services like compute, storage and database (due to those previously articulated internal requirements). What’s more, they had become highly skilled at running reliable, scalable, cost-effective data centers out of need. As a low-margin business like Amazon, they had to be as lean and efficient as possible.

It was at that point, without even fully articulating it, that they started to formulate the idea of what AWS could be, and they began to wonder if they had an additional business providing infrastructure services to developers.

And eventually, they did what they described to Selipsky when they recruited him in 2005. They turned guts of the bookselling website inside out and sold them back to customers. It didn't have much to do with selling books, yet it had everything to do with it -- and that idea today is a $60 billion business.

read more about AWS re:Invent 2021 on TechCrunch
read more about AWS re:Invent 2021 on TechCrunch

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon launches preview of new AWS Private 5G managed service

    The launch is meant to address the challenges companies are facing with leveraging 5G. AWS CEO Adam Selipsky said that with AWS Private 5G, you can set up and scale a private mobile network in days instead of months.

  • Quest headset owners can capture VR gameplay using their phones

    Meta’s Reality Labs unit is rolling out one last major software update for its Quest and Quest 2 headsets before the end of the year. It’s one you’ll want to download as soon as you can because it adds some handy features.

  • Exclusive: U.S. Senate panel invites airline CEOs to testify at Dec. 8 hearing

    The chair of the U.S. Senate Commerce Committee, concerned about worker shortages at airlines that received billions of dollars in government assistance, has invited CEOs of seven major U.S. carriers to testify at a Dec. 8 hearing, airlines and a committee official told Reuters. Senator Maria Cantwell, a Democrat who chairs the panel, is inviting the chief executives of American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines, JetBlue Airways, Alaska Airlines and Spirit Airlines to testify, the official added.

  • Fed's Powell floats dropping "transitory" label for inflation

    "It is probably a good time to retire that word," Powell said in response to a question about his persistent use of the word to describe how long high inflation is expected to last during testimony to the Senate Banking Committee. "The fact that (U.S. Treasury) yields across the curve moved higher, led by the front end and belly, kind of speaks to that kind of assumption of more aggressive normalization maybe a little bit sooner than previously expected."

  • Nissan Chill-Out Concept Hints at Leaf Successor

    The Nissan Chill-Out concept could preview a next-gen Leaf EV we could see by the middle of the decade. Here's why it's likely to be a small crossover.

  • Amazon's cloud unit launches new chips to take on Intel, Nvidia

    Amazon.com Inc's cloud computing unit on Tuesday introduced two new custom computing chips aimed at helping its customers beat the cost of using chips from Intel Corp and Nvidia Corp. With $45.37 billion in sales in 2020, Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the world's biggest cloud computing provider and one of the biggest buyers of data center chips, whose computing power AWS rents out to its customers. Ever since buying a startup called Annapurna Labs in 2015, AWS has worked to develop its own custom chips.

  • Veeva Systems Doesn't Look so Alive

    According to the charts, VEEV appears weak and prone to further declines ahead of earnings.

  • Honeywell Just Launched The World’s Largest Quantum Computing Company

    Honeywell Quantum Solutions and Cambridge Quantum Computing completed their merger Tuesday to create the world's largest standalone quantum computing company.

  • Shiba Inu Rallies by Over 25% After Listing on Kraken Exchange

    Shiba Inu has a market cap of $30 billion again, but the cryptocurrency could find it hard to reach the $0.001 level in the short term.

  • Microsoft’s Satya Nadella Sells Half of His Shares in the Company

    The software maker’s chief executive shed holdings valued at nearly $300 million last week, SEC filings show.

  • Robotics startup FJDynamics raises $70M to make manual labor easier

    FJDynamics, founded by DJI's former chief scientist Wu Di, just closed a Series B round of $70 million as it advances its goal to empower workers in the harshest environment with robotic technologies. When I asked Wu what's special about his company's farming robots, he gave an answer that would make any publicist sweat: "I don't think our technology is that special." The technologies that Wu worked on before FJDynamics were cutting-edge in every sense.

  • Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 and wireless charger drop to $200 for Cyber Monday

    Amazon's Cyber Monday sale knocks the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 with a wireless charger down to $200.

  • 8 of the best Apple deals we’re seeing now on Cyber Monday, from AirPods to the Apple Watch

    DEAL OF THE DAY MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive.

  • Cloud Software Provider HashiCorp Targets $13 Billion Valuation With IPO

    FEATURE HashiCorp, a cloud software provider, set terms for its initial public offering Monday. HashiCorp is offering 15.3 million shares at $68 to $72 each, according to a prospectus. It plans to trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker HCP.

  • Cell-based living robots can reproduce themselves

    Scientists have developed living robots that reproduce themselves.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    When analyzing a stock, it can be helpful to consider many different variables, but one of the most important is the company's competitive position. By definition, a market leader holds the largest fraction of total sales in a given industry -- that's good for the top line.

  • Do Bumble's Metaverse Ambitions Make Any Sense?

    Most of that decline occurred after Bumble released its third-quarter report on Nov. 10. Let's see if it actually makes sense for Bumble to focus on the metaverse, or if it's merely trying to generate some hype with this new buzzword. What did Bumble say about Web 3.0 and the metaverse?

  • Dogecoin (DOGE) Spikes Above $0.21 as Binance Resumes Withdrawals

    The crypto exchange resumed the withdrawals with DOGE following weeks of technical issues.

  • Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals 2021: All-time low prices for one day

    Apple fans, we have good news and bad news. The good news is that Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals in 2021 are here and the discounts are massive. But the bad news is there’s no way these deals will last longer than one day. Even if they’re intended to extend beyond Cyber Monday, these Apple … The post Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals 2021: All-time low prices for one day appeared first on BGR.

  • Cyber Monday: Costco’s Can’t Miss Deals

    If you have a Costco membership or have been thinking about getting one, you'll find plenty of Cyber Monday deals on everything from TVs and home security systems to laptops and vacuums. See: How To...