Does SHAPE Australia (ASX:SHA) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in SHAPE Australia (ASX:SHA). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide SHAPE Australia with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Check out our latest analysis for SHAPE Australia

SHAPE Australia's Improving Profits

Even with very modest growth rates, a company will usually do well if it improves earnings per share (EPS) year after year. So it's no surprise that some investors are more inclined to invest in profitable businesses. Impressively, SHAPE Australia's EPS catapulted from AU$0.074 to AU$0.16, over the last year. Year on year growth of 116% is certainly a sight to behold.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. While we note SHAPE Australia achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 10% to AU$841m. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Since SHAPE Australia is no giant, with a market capitalisation of AU$160m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are SHAPE Australia Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Story continues

A great takeaway for shareholders is that company insiders within SHAPE Australia have collectively spent AU$62k acquiring shares in the company. While this investment may be modest, it is great considering the lack of insider selling. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by company insider Kathryn Parsons for AU$21k worth of shares, at about AU$1.55 per share.

On top of the insider buying, we can also see that SHAPE Australia insiders own a large chunk of the company. Owning 49% of the company, insiders have plenty riding on the performance of the the share price. Shareholders and speculators should be reassured by this kind of alignment, as it suggests the business will be run for the benefit of shareholders. To give you an idea, the value of insiders' holdings in the business are valued at AU$79m at the current share price. That's nothing to sneeze at!

Is SHAPE Australia Worth Keeping An Eye On?

SHAPE Australia's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. To make matters even better, the company insiders who know the company best have put their faith in the its future and have been buying more stock. These factors seem to indicate the company's potential and that it has reached an inflection point. We'd suggest SHAPE Australia belongs near the top of your watchlist. Still, you should learn about the 1 warning sign we've spotted with SHAPE Australia.

Keen growth investors love to see insider buying. Thankfully, SHAPE Australia isn't the only one. You can see a a curated list of Australian companies which have exhibited consistent growth accompanied by recent insider buying.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.