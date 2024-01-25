Does Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Shoe Zone with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Shoe Zone's Improving Profits

Shoe Zone has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Shoe Zone's EPS skyrocketed from UK£0.22 to UK£0.29, in just one year; a result that's bound to bring a smile to shareholders. That's a fantastic gain of 30%.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. EBIT margins for Shoe Zone remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 6.1% to UK£166m. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Since Shoe Zone is no giant, with a market capitalisation of UK£114m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Shoe Zone Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Seeing insiders owning a large portion of the shares on issue is often a good sign. Their incentives will be aligned with the investors and there's less of a probability in a sudden sell-off that would impact the share price. So those who are interested in Shoe Zone will be delighted to know that insiders have shown their belief, holding a large proportion of the company's shares. In fact, they own 58% of the company, so they will share in the same delights and challenges experienced by the ordinary shareholders. This should be seen as a good thing, as it means insiders have a personal interest in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. With that sort of holding, insiders have about UK£66m riding on the stock, at current prices. That should be more than enough to keep them focussed on creating shareholder value!

Does Shoe Zone Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Shoe Zone's strong EPS growth. This EPS growth rate is something the company should be proud of, and so it's no surprise that insiders are holding on to a considerable chunk of shares. The growth and insider confidence is looked upon well and so it's worthwhile to investigate further with a view to discern the stock's true value. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for Shoe Zone (1 can't be ignored!) that you need to be mindful of.

