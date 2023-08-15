Does SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

SilverBow Resources' Improving Profits

SilverBow Resources has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Outstandingly, SilverBow Resources' EPS shot from US$6.58 to US$19.25, over the last year. It's not often a company can achieve year-on-year growth of 193%. The best case scenario? That the business has hit a true inflection point.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. The good news is that SilverBow Resources is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 51.4 percentage points to 76%, over the last year. That's great to see, on both counts.

Are SilverBow Resources Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own SilverBow Resources shares worth a considerable sum. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at US$30m. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. While their ownership only accounts for 3.1%, this is still a considerable amount at stake to encourage the business to maintain a strategy that will deliver value to shareholders.

Does SilverBow Resources Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

SilverBow Resources' earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. This level of EPS growth does wonders for attracting investment, and the large insider investment in the company is just the cherry on top. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So based on this quick analysis, we do think it's worth considering SilverBow Resources for a spot on your watchlist. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 4 warning signs for SilverBow Resources you should be aware of, and 2 of them are potentially serious.

