Does SKP Resources Bhd (KLSE:SKPRES) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in SKP Resources Bhd (KLSE:SKPRES). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

SKP Resources Bhd's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Shareholders will be happy to know that SKP Resources Bhd's EPS has grown 27% each year, compound, over three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. SKP Resources Bhd maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 21% to RM2.6b. That's encouraging news for the company!

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for SKP Resources Bhd.

Are SKP Resources Bhd Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own SKP Resources Bhd shares worth a considerable sum. Indeed, they hold RM102m worth of its stock. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. While their ownership only accounts for 5.0%, this is still a considerable amount at stake to encourage the business to maintain a strategy that will deliver value to shareholders.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? Our quick analysis into CEO remuneration would seem to indicate they are. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like SKP Resources Bhd with market caps between RM890m and RM3.6b is about RM1.1m.

The SKP Resources Bhd CEO received total compensation of only RM50k in the year to March 2022. This total may indicate that the CEO is sacrificing take home pay for performance-based benefits, ensuring that their motivations are synonymous with strong company results. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Is SKP Resources Bhd Worth Keeping An Eye On?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into SKP Resources Bhd's strong EPS growth. If you need more convincing beyond that EPS growth rate, don't forget about the reasonable remuneration and the high insider ownership. The overarching message here is that SKP Resources Bhd has underlying strengths that make it worth a look at. Even so, be aware that SKP Resources Bhd is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those can't be ignored...

