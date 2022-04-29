U.S. markets close in 4 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,226.30
    -61.20 (-1.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,612.86
    -303.53 (-0.89%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,684.08
    -187.45 (-1.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,908.02
    -9.92 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.56
    +1.20 (+1.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,907.80
    +16.50 (+0.87%)
     

  • Silver

    23.06
    -0.12 (-0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0540
    +0.0038 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9010
    +0.0380 (+1.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2563
    +0.0103 (+0.83%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8170
    -1.0200 (-0.78%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,055.32
    -525.17 (-1.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    902.74
    -13.62 (-1.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,533.61
    +24.42 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.27 (+1.75%)
     

Does it smell like teen spirit, or teen bankruptcy?

Alex Wilhelm
·1 min read

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.

This was a live week! Which meant that Mary Ann Azevedo was on the mic with Alex Wilhelm, and Grace Mendenhall, our ever-trusty producer, helped us power through. A big shoutout to Dennis, Julio, and Yashad for getting all the tech working well.

Right, what did we dive into during our live taping? A lot!

Equity is back Monday! Chat then!

Equity drops every Monday at 7 a.m. PDT and Wednesday and Friday at 6 a.m. PDT, so subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the casts.

