Does Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure's EPS shot up from US$0.52 to US$0.78; a result that's bound to keep shareholders happy. That's a fantastic gain of 50%.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 13% to 18%, and revenue is growing. That's great to see, on both counts.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure shares worth a considerable sum. To be specific, they have US$16m worth of shares. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. While their ownership only accounts for 4.1%, this is still a considerable amount at stake to encourage the business to maintain a strategy that will deliver value to shareholders.

Should You Add Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure To Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. With EPS growth rates like that, it's hardly surprising to see company higher-ups place confidence in the company through continuing to hold a significant investment. Fast growth and confident insiders should be enough to warrant further research, so it would seem that it's a good stock to follow. Even so, be aware that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

