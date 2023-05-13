What Does Southern Cable Group Berhad's (KLSE:SCGBHD) Share Price Indicate?

While Southern Cable Group Berhad (KLSE:SCGBHD) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the KLSE over the last few months, increasing to RM0.36 at one point, and dropping to the lows of RM0.29. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Southern Cable Group Berhad's current trading price of RM0.29 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Southern Cable Group Berhad’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Southern Cable Group Berhad Still Cheap?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 15.95x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 16.23x, which means if you buy Southern Cable Group Berhad today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that Southern Cable Group Berhad should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Southern Cable Group Berhad’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Southern Cable Group Berhad?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 74% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Southern Cable Group Berhad. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in SCGBHD’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at SCGBHD? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SCGBHD, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for SCGBHD, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Southern Cable Group Berhad you should be mindful of and 1 of these can't be ignored.

If you are no longer interested in Southern Cable Group Berhad, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

