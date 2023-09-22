Does Splendid Medien (ETR:SPM) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Splendid Medien (ETR:SPM). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is Splendid Medien Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, Splendid Medien has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Splendid Medien boosted its trailing twelve month EPS from €0.24 to €0.29, in the last year. There's little doubt shareholders would be happy with that 19% gain.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Despite consistency in EBIT margins year on year, Splendid Medien has actually recorded a dip in revenue. Suffice it to say that is not a great sign of growth.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Since Splendid Medien is no giant, with a market capitalisation of €14m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Splendid Medien Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Many consider high insider ownership to be a strong sign of alignment between the leaders of a company and the ordinary shareholders. So as you can imagine, the fact that Splendid Medien insiders own a significant number of shares certainly is appealing. In fact, they own 63% of the company, so they will share in the same delights and challenges experienced by the ordinary shareholders. Intuition will tell you this is a good sign because it suggests they will be incentivised to build value for shareholders over the long term. Of course, Splendid Medien is a very small company, with a market cap of only €14m. So this large proportion of shares owned by insiders only amounts to €8.6m. That's not a huge stake in absolute terms, but it should help keep insiders aligned with other shareholders.

Should You Add Splendid Medien To Your Watchlist?

One positive for Splendid Medien is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. For those who are looking for a little more than this, the high level of insider ownership enhances our enthusiasm for this growth. These two factors are a huge highlight for the company which should be a strong contender your watchlists. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Splendid Medien (of which 2 make us uncomfortable!) you should know about.

