What Does Stitch Fix, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SFIX) Share Price Indicate?

While Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) might not have the largest market cap around , it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. Shareholders may appreciate the recent price jump, but the company still has a way to go before reaching its yearly highs again. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine Stitch Fix’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's The Opportunity In Stitch Fix?

Great news for investors – Stitch Fix is still trading at a fairly cheap price. Our valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $6.36, but it is currently trading at US$3.98 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, Stitch Fix’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Stitch Fix look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Stitch Fix's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 60%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since SFIX is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SFIX for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy SFIX. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Stitch Fix at this point in time. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Stitch Fix you should know about.

