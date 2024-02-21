What Does Synthomer plc's (LON:SYNT) Share Price Indicate?

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT), is not the largest company out there, but it led the LSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. The recent rally in share prices has nudged the company in the right direction, though it still falls short of its yearly peak. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Synthomer’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Synthomer Worth?

The stock is currently trading at UK£1.55 on the share market, which means it is overvalued by 40% compared to our intrinsic value of £1.11. This means that the opportunity to buy Synthomer at a good price has disappeared! But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Given that Synthomer’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Synthomer generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 96% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Synthomer. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? SYNT’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe SYNT should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SYNT for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for SYNT, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Synthomer, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (2 don't sit too well with us!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Synthomer.

