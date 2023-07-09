What Does Sysco Corporation's (NYSE:SYY) Share Price Indicate?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). The company's stock received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$78.32 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$69.52. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Sysco's current trading price of US$74.33 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Sysco’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Sysco Still Cheap?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 24.35x is currently trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 20.26x, which means if you buy Sysco today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. And if you believe that Sysco should be trading at this level in the long run, then there should only be a fairly immaterial downside vs other industry peers. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Sysco’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Sysco?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 72% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Sysco. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in SYY’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at SYY? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SYY, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for SYY, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

