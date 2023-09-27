Does Telstra Group (ASX:TLS) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Telstra Group (ASX:TLS). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Telstra Group's Improving Profits

Even when EPS earnings per share (EPS) growth is unexceptional, company value can be created if this rate is sustained each year. So it's easy to see why many investors focus in on EPS growth. Telstra Group's EPS has risen over the last 12 months, growing from AU$0.14 to AU$0.17. That's a 16% gain; respectable growth in the broader scheme of things.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Telstra Group shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 12% to 15%, and revenue is growing. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Telstra Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

We note that Telstra Group insiders spent AU$246k on stock, over the last year; in contrast, we didn't see any selling. That paints the company in a nice light, as it signals that its leaders are feeling confident in where the company is heading. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Non-Executive Director Maxine Brenner for AU$116k worth of shares, at about AU$4.02 per share.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Telstra Group insiders have a valuable investment in the business. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at AU$34m. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. While their ownership only accounts for 0.08%, this is still a considerable amount at stake to encourage the business to maintain a strategy that will deliver value to shareholders.

While insiders are apparently happy to hold and accumulate shares, that is just part of the big picture. That's because Telstra Group's CEO, Vicki Brady, is paid at a relatively modest level when compared to other CEOs for companies of this size. For companies with market capitalisations over AU$13b, like Telstra Group, the median CEO pay is around AU$6.3m.

Telstra Group's CEO took home a total compensation package worth AU$5.2m in the year leading up to June 2023. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Should You Add Telstra Group To Your Watchlist?

One positive for Telstra Group is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. On top of that, we've seen insiders buying shares even though they already own plenty. That makes the company a prime candidate for your watchlist - and arguably a research priority. You still need to take note of risks, for example - Telstra Group has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

