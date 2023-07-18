Does Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Tesla's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Tesla had US$1.75b of debt at March 2023, down from US$3.42b a year prior. But it also has US$22.4b in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$20.7b net cash.

How Strong Is Tesla's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Tesla had liabilities of US$27.4b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$10.2b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$22.4b as well as receivables valued at US$3.17b due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$12.0b.

Having regard to Tesla's size, it seems that its liquid assets are well balanced with its total liabilities. So while it's hard to imagine that the US$920.4b company is struggling for cash, we still think it's worth monitoring its balance sheet. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Tesla boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

In addition to that, we're happy to report that Tesla has boosted its EBIT by 32%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Tesla's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. While Tesla has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. During the last three years, Tesla produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 68% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Summing Up

We could understand if investors are concerned about Tesla's liabilities, but we can be reassured by the fact it has has net cash of US$20.7b. And it impressed us with its EBIT growth of 32% over the last year. So is Tesla's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example - Tesla has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

