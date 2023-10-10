Does TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

See our latest analysis for TETRA Technologies

How Fast Is TETRA Technologies Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In the last three years TETRA Technologies' earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. Impressively, TETRA Technologies' EPS catapulted from US$0.089 to US$0.17, over the last year. It's a rarity to see 94% year-on-year growth like that. The best case scenario? That the business has hit a true inflection point.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. TETRA Technologies shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 2.0% to 6.7%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

You don't drive with your eyes on the rear-view mirror, so you might be more interested in this free report showing analyst forecasts for TETRA Technologies' future profits.

Story continues

Are TETRA Technologies Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

It's good to see TETRA Technologies insiders walking the walk, by spending US$334k on shares in just twelve months. And when you consider that there was no insider selling, you can understand why shareholders might believe that there are brighter days ahead. It is also worth noting that it was Senior VP & CFO Elijio Serrano who made the biggest single purchase, worth US$104k, paying US$3.45 per share.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for TETRA Technologies is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. Given insiders own a significant chunk of shares, currently valued at US$76m, they have plenty of motivation to push the business to succeed. That holding amounts to 9.7% of the stock on issue, thus making insiders influential owners of the business and aligned with the interests of shareholders.

Should You Add TETRA Technologies To Your Watchlist?

TETRA Technologies' earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. Just as heartening; insiders both own and are buying more stock. This quick rundown suggests that the business may be of good quality, and also at an inflection point, so maybe TETRA Technologies deserves timely attention. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 1 warning sign for TETRA Technologies that you should be aware of.

The good news is that TETRA Technologies is not the only growth stock with insider buying. Here's a list of them... with insider buying in the last three months!

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.