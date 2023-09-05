What Does Texas Instruments Incorporated's (NASDAQ:TXN) Share Price Indicate?

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$186 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$166. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Texas Instruments' current trading price of US$170 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Texas Instruments’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Texas Instruments Still Cheap?

Good news, investors! Texas Instruments is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $233.94, but it is currently trading at US$170 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. However, given that Texas Instruments’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Texas Instruments look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 16% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Texas Instruments. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since TXN is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on TXN for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy TXN. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Texas Instruments (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

