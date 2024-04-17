Does Thermon Group Holdings (NYSE:THR) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Thermon Group Holdings (NYSE:THR), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Thermon Group Holdings with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Thermon Group Holdings' Improving Profits

In the last three years Thermon Group Holdings' earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Thermon Group Holdings' EPS shot up from US$1.04 to US$1.46; a result that's bound to keep shareholders happy. That's a fantastic gain of 41%.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. The music to the ears of Thermon Group Holdings shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 14% to 17% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. That's great to see, on both counts.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Thermon Group Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

In the last year insider at Thermon Group Holdings were both selling and buying shares; but happily, as a group they spent US$158k more on stock, than they netted from selling it. On balance, that's a good sign. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Non-Executive Chairman John Clarke for US$125k worth of shares, at about US$25.01 per share.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for Thermon Group Holdings bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. Indeed, they hold US$19m worth of its stock. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Even though that's only about 1.8% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

Is Thermon Group Holdings Worth Keeping An Eye On?

For growth investors, Thermon Group Holdings' raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. Not only that, but we can see that insiders both own a lot of, and are buying more shares in the company. These things considered, this is one stock worth watching. Even so, be aware that Thermon Group Holdings is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

