What Does TransDigm Group Incorporated's (NYSE:TDG) Share Price Indicate?

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NYSE over the last few months. The company is now trading at yearly-high levels following the recent surge in its share price. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at TransDigm Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is TransDigm Group Still Cheap?

According to our valuation model, TransDigm Group seems to be fairly priced at around 18% below our intrinsic value, which means if you buy TransDigm Group today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $1234.93, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that TransDigm Group’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will TransDigm Group generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. TransDigm Group's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 75%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? TDG’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on TDG, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for TransDigm Group (2 are a bit unpleasant!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

