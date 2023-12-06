What Does Trustpilot Group plc's (LON:TRST) Share Price Indicate?

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the LSE. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Trustpilot Group’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Trustpilot Group Still Cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 12% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Trustpilot Group today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth £1.44, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Furthermore, Trustpilot Group’s low beta implies that the stock is less volatile than the wider market.

What does the future of Trustpilot Group look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 75% over the next year, the near-term future seems bright for Trustpilot Group. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in TRST’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on TRST, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

