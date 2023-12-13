What Does TSH Resources Berhad's (KLSE:TSH) Share Price Indicate?

TSH Resources Berhad (KLSE:TSH), is not the largest company out there, but it maintained its current share price over the past couple of month on the KLSE, with a relatively tight range of RM0.95 to RM1.03. However, does this price actually reflect the true value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at TSH Resources Berhad’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In TSH Resources Berhad?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that TSH Resources Berhad’s ratio of 11.65x is trading in-line with its industry peers’ ratio, which means if you buy TSH Resources Berhad today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that TSH Resources Berhad’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from TSH Resources Berhad?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a negative profit growth of -0.5% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for TSH Resources Berhad. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Currently, TSH appears to be trading around industry price multiples, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on TSH, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on TSH for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystallize your views on TSH should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

