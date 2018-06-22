Does the U.S. Need a Space Force?

From Popular Mechanics

By the 2020s, the United States, China, and Russia aim to have fleets of satellites in orbit armed with robotic arms for servicing spacecraft or lasers to knock debris into the atmosphere to burn up. But those sats could easily be turned on enemy satellites in an age when militaries are more reliant than ever on signals from orbit. Space is becoming a battlefield.

Sean O'Keefe has watched these developments as a Syracuse University professor specializing in national security law, and in his roles as Secretary of the Navy under President George H. W. Bush and NASA Administrator under George W. Bush. O'Keefe says countries have now attained space capabilities "that were only a matter of science fiction in years gone by."



President Trump's response to these threats is to propose a Space Force, a sixth branch of the military to manage off-planet defense. On Monday, Trump announced he is "hereby directing the Department of Defense and Pentagon" to immediately start the process to create a Space Force.

O'Keefe, however, questions the wisdom of ordering a massive restructuring of the Pentagon-especially when space defense is already part of the military's repertoire.

Pearl Harbor in Space

If you were going to attack the United States, a logical first move would be to blind the country by taking out its satellites. This could be accomplished with new fleets of "worker-bee" satellites-which Brian G. Chow, a physical scientist with the RAND Corporation, has called "de facto weapons"-or with more conventional tactics, such as shooting sats with ground-launched missiles or jamming their electronics. The possibility of a "space Pearl Harbor" is one justification for a new military branch-one that would have its own Chief of Staff, more funding, and more authority to conduct space-related missions.

However, one big issue with the president's directive is that he does not have the authority to create a Space Force. Such an action would require new legislation from Congress outlining the service's role (Article 10 of the United States Code) and funding provided through the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

"This would be among probably the top two or three significant changes to the National Security Defense Act, which was enacted in 1947, which created the Department of Defense," O'Keefe says. "So, this is a pretty big deal."



Currently, the U.S. Air Force primarily handles America's space defense-specifically Air Force Space Command, which tracks and operates fleets of satellites to spot missile launches, conduct intelligence gathering, operate GPS, and communicate all that information to warfighters on the ground. But space missions are spread across the armed forces. The Army and Navy, for example, share responsibilities for ballistic missile defense.

"In each one of those military services... [there is] research and development on kinetic capabilities, intercept capacities, all the different things that were articulated and dreamed about as part of the old Strategic Defense Initiative," O'Keefe says, referring to the missile defense concept "Star Wars" under the Reagan administration. "It's now becoming a reality."

