What Does UFP Industries, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:UFPI) Share Price Indicate?

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$126 and falling to the lows of US$110. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether UFP Industries' current trading price of US$119 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at UFP Industries’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In UFP Industries?

Great news for investors – UFP Industries is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to our price multiple model, where we compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. We’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 14.94x is currently well-below the industry average of 23.59x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. What’s more interesting is that, UFP Industries’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from UFP Industries?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of UFP Industries, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 6.8%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since UFPI is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on UFPI for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy UFPI. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for UFP Industries you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in UFP Industries, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

