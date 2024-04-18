What Does United Parks & Resorts Inc.'s (NYSE:PRKS) Share Price Indicate?

While United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS) might not have the largest market cap around , it saw a decent share price growth of 11% on the NYSE over the last few months. While good news for shareholders, the company has traded much higher in the past year. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine United Parks & Resorts’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is United Parks & Resorts Still Cheap?

According to our valuation model, United Parks & Resorts seems to be fairly priced at around 17% below our intrinsic value, which means if you buy United Parks & Resorts today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $61.71, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since United Parks & Resorts’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of United Parks & Resorts look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 42% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for United Parks & Resorts. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? PRKS’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on PRKS, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for United Parks & Resorts and we think they deserve your attention.

